FC Cincinnati schedule packs home games in middle

CINCINNATI --- FC Cincinnati will be road tested on the front and back ends of its 2017 schedule announced Tuesday.

The club opens its 32-game United Soccer League season with three away games and closes it with four on the road.

Times have not been determined.

"It will be tough for us to be on the road for so many games at the beginning and the end of our season," said head coach John Harkes. "It’s never fun to be away from our fantastic fanbase at Nippert Stadium, but we feel confident that our preseason schedule trips to Florida and Sacramento will prepare us well for what we anticipate to be very tough travel schedule.”

The opener is March 25, at Charleston, followed by games at Pittsburgh on April 1 and Bethlehem on April 9.

Here's the home schedule, with 16 out of the next 15 games at UC:

Sat., April 15 – Saint Louis

Wed., April 19 - Tampa Bay

Sat., April 22 - Louisville

Sat., May 13 - Orlando

Sat., May 20 – Bethlehem

Sat., May 27 - Toronto

Sat., June, 10 - Charlotte

Sat., June 17 - Charleston

Sat., June 24 - St. Louis

Sun., July 9 - Richmond

Wed., July 26 - Harrisburg

Sat, July 29 - Rochester

Sat., Aug. 5 - Orlando

Wed., Aug. 23 – Ottawa

Sat., Sept. 2 – Pittsburgh

Sat., Sept. 16 - New York Red Bull II

The road warriors finish with games at Saint Louis on Sept. 23, Charlotte on Sept. 29, Ottawa on Oct. 8 and Toronto on Oct. 14.

Season tickets are on sale at fccincinnati.com or by calling 513-977-KICK.