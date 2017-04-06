Duke's Luke Kennard declares for NBA draft

CINCINNATI -- Duke sophomore guard Luke Kennard has declared for the NBA Draft, Franklin coach Brian Bales told WCPO.com.

"You are thinking about this young man that you’ve coached for four years," Bales told WCPO.com recently. "He’s just special to me in a lot of different ways -- more than just a basketball player. It’s just a neat story."

The school announced the news on Twitter.

"I'm confident that I'm ready and have a great foundation for success ," Kennard said in a statement released from Duke.

Kennard, a native of Franklin, Ohio, led Duke in scoring with 722 points, an average of 19.5 points per game. He shot .489 from the floor, .438 outside the arc and .856 from the free throw line.