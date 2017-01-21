Myles Davis leaving Xavier basketball program

CINCINNATI -- Myles Davis’ return to Xavier’s men’s basketball program lasted only three games.

The senior guard announced Friday on Twitter that he was leaving the program. Wrote Davis: "I would like to thank everyone and Xavier for allowing me to play basketball and get my degree but my family and I have decided that it is time for me to move on from Xavier and start a new chapter of my life.

"Want to say thank you to everyone who’s supported me and believed in me. Wish my teammates the best of luck the rest of the season. Thank you."

Davis’ departure comes shortly after a 15-game suspension. The guard returned at the start of second semester and made his debut Jan. 10 at Villanova before playing at Butler and against Creighton.

He never had a chance to return to playing form in just 13 days back with the program. Davis, who pleaded guilty to one reduced charge of disorderly conduct in Hamilton County Municipal Court in November relating to a former girlfriend, logged 34 minutes in the three games and scored just two points on free throws.

Davis’ return was well-received by teammates and believed by outsiders to be the missing piece in a Xavier team in need of an on-court, veteran leader. He sustained jeers at Villanova and Butler but was warmly greeted by fans at Cintas Center on Monday, the day the No. 22 Musketeers fell to Creighton.

Davis did not give a reason for leaving the Musketeers, and neither did coach Chris Mack.

"Myles and I met earlier this morning. As Myles stated, he has left our basketball program," Mack said. "He and his family have asked for privacy and can share information if they see fit."

Davis scored 930 career points at Xavier with 245 assists and 80 steals.