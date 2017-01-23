Colerain's Kyle Bolden verbally commits to University of Cincinnati

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Colerain senior linebacker Kyle Bolden simply felt at home when he verbally committed to the University of Cincinnati Sunday morning.

“I’m ecstatic,” Kyle Bolden told WCPO.com Sunday night.

One of the state's top players in the 2017 class, Kyle Bolden was Associated Press Division I first team all-state the past two seasons for the Cardinals. He was the TriStateFootball.com Defensive Player of the Year in 2015. The 2016 awards haven't been announced.

Bolden joins La Salle safety/running back Jarell White, Middletown kicker Cole Smith and Miamisburg offensive lineman Cody Lamb among other area commits to the Bearcats in the 2017 class.

“It’s a great feeling to stay at home,” Kyle Bolden said. “It feels great to be a part of this. We are going to win a lot of games. It’s just great for this to be in my back yard. I get to be a part of a tradition. What coach (Luke) Fickell represents is what I want to represent.”

Known as a fierce competitor in the ultra-competitive Greater Miami Conference, Kyle Bolden was also the 2016 GMC Defensive Player of the Year.

He had 76 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, four fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles, four pass breakups, one interception and one sack.

Kyle Bolden said he was impressed with the new coaching staff and the players were excellent to deal with this weekend. Former Mason standout Ty Sponseller was his host during the official visit.

Bolden and his family took part in a visit to Great American Ball Park Friday night as part of the recruiting weekend and were very impressed with UC showcased the university and the city.

“It was a first class, well-thought out and well-done visit,” Tom Bolden said. “It really showed what Cincinnati has to offer.”

Tom Bolden and his wife Lisa said they knew Kyle was very impressed. The family spoke about the Bearcats before breakfast Sunday morning and Kyle made the decision.

Kyle, who already has a Bearcats hat and some shirts, said Fickell was very pleased to hear his decision.

“He was excited,” Kyle said. “He was happy to finally get this thing going.”

He had over 15 offers including Indiana, UC, Illinois, Ohio, Toledo, Marshall and Miami University. He visited Ohio University the weekend of Jan. 14 and previously visited Toledo.

National Signing Day is Feb. 1. Kyle Bolden plans to study business at UC.