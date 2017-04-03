Celebrate Opening Day with this Mr. Red paper toy

Kevin Necessary, Tasha Stewart
6:00 AM, Mar 29, 2017
7:48 AM, Apr 3, 2017

Mr. Red paper pop-up toy, designed by Kevin Necessary.

WCPO's editorial cartoonist, Kevin Necessary, shows us exactly how to assemble the printable, Reds-themed pop-up toys he designed to celebrate Opening Day in Cincinnati.

WCPO

CINCINNATI -- What's Opening Day without Mr. Red? Now you don't have to find out.

WCPO editorial cartoonist Kevin Necessary has created a paper pop-up toy version of the Reds mascot for fans to download, assemble and enjoy. 

Need some help putting the toys together? Check out the video for a demonstration. And please share photos of your toys on Twitter (tag @WCPO) and Facebook.

We would like to extend a HUGE thank you to the Reds for allowing WCPO to use the mascots' likeness in creating the toys. Now break out your scissors, print the designs and get crafty.

Go Reds!

Toons on First: April 7 at 5 p.m.

Come listen to WCPO's editorial cartoonist, Kevin Neccesary, and Cincinnati Business Courier's cartoonist, Joe Hoffecker, discuss Reds and baseball toons, past and present. This fun and fascinating discussion will be moderated by Reds Team Historian, Greg Rhodes.

Light bites and beverages will be provided.

This event is FREE to WCPO Insiders, but sign up fast as tickets are limited!

Get more information about this event at Insider Rewards.

