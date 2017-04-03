CINCINNATI -- What's Opening Day without Mr. Red? Now you don't have to find out.

WCPO editorial cartoonist Kevin Necessary has created a paper pop-up toy version of the Reds mascot for fans to download, assemble and enjoy.

Need some help putting the toys together? Check out the video for a demonstration.

We would like to extend a HUGE thank you to the Reds for allowing WCPO to use the mascots' likeness in creating the toys. Now break out your scissors, print the designs and get crafty.

Go Reds!