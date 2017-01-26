Reds Caravan kicks off 3,300-mile roadtrip connecting with fans in five states

CINCINNATI -- It's two months from Opening Day, and some baseball fans are actually leaving the Tri-State to see the Reds on the road for their annual caravan.

The 2017 Cincinnati Reds Caravan will travel more than 3,300 miles with stops in five states over four days. The four Caravan tours travel through Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia and Tennessee providing fans with the opportunity to interact with current and former players, top minor leaguers, broadcasters and members of the Reds front office staff. The Reds Caravan will also visit more than 20 of the Reds on Radio affiliates throughout Reds Country during the tours.

At each of the 17 fan stops, the groups will field questions and sign autographs while time allows. All Caravan fan stops are free and open to the public, and at each fan stop the Reds will raffle two tickets to the 2017 Opening Day game on Monday, April 3 (4:10 p.m.) vs. the Philadelphia Phillies.

For the second year in a row, the Reds Caravan will culminate with the Caravan Finale on Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Florence Mall in Florence, Kentucky. The doors to the mall will open at 9 a.m. and a Q-and-A with players will begin at 11 a.m. From noon to 2 p.m., fans can get autographs with current players and photos with Reds alumni and minor leaguers.

Catcher Tucker Barnhart is on the Indiana tour this year, making a stop Friday in his old stomping grounds in Brownsburg, Indiana.

"The Reds and the Brownsburg Little League are working together to help fundraise for the new Little League complex," Barnhart said. "So I'm really excited. It's going to be extremely special to be back there and wearing a Reds uniform will be really cool."

The North Tour includes broadcaster Marty Brennaman; outfielder Scott Schebler; catcher Devin Mesoraco (Dayton only); minor league infielder Blake Trahan; former Reds infielder/outfielder Dmitri Young; vice president, assistant GM Nick Krall (Thurs.-Sat.); FOX Sports Ohio host Brian Giesenschlag (Fri. & Sat. only); and mascot Gapper. It will travel through Columbus, Lima, Dayton and Hamilton.

The South Tour includes broadcaster Jeff Piecoro; broadcaster Chris Welsh (excluding Nashville); manager Bryan Price; pitcher Tim Adleman; left fielder Adam Duvall (Louisville only); shortstop Zack Cozart (Nashville only); minor league pitcher Sal Romano; Reds Hall of Famer Tom Browning; former Reds outfielder Austin Kearns (Lexington only); senior director, player development Jeff Graupe; and mascot Mr. Red. It travels through Louisville, Nashville, Bowling Green, and Lexington.

The East Tour includes broadcasters Jeff Brantley and Jim Kelch; president of baseball operations, general manager Dick Williams; pitcher Drew Storen; minor league catcher Chris Okey; Reds Hall of Famer Eric Davis; and mascot Rosie Red. It travels through Athens, Ohio; Charleston and Parkersburg/Vienna in West Virginia; and Ashland, Kentucky.

The West Tour includes broadcaster Thom Brennaman (Thurs.-Sat. only); FOX Sports Ohio host Jim Day (Thurs.-Sat. only); catcher Tucker Barnhart; minor league second baseman Shed Long; former Reds catcher Corky Miller; executive advisor to the CEO of the Reds Walt Jocketty (Thurs.-Sat.); Reds COO Phil Castellini; and mascot Mr. Redlegs. It travels through Muncie, Evansville, Bloomington and Indianapolis.

Find more details at the Caravan website here.