The National Baseball Hall of Fame is upholding its rule that prevents Pete Rose -- baseball’s all-time hits leader and tattered legend -- from consideration for induction, according to ESPN.com.

The decision comes even as Rose will be honored this weekend with a new statue at Great American Ball Park.

RELATED COLUMN: Pete Rose's statue unveiling will a triumph for many, but also bittersweet

Jeff Idelson, president of the hall of fame, told ESPN on Thursday that the Hall voted to reaffirm its stance against Rose's induction in December.

Rose appealed directly to the Hall of Fame to restore his eligibility in September 2016, arguing the lifetime ban he agreed to in 1989 was never intended to keep him out of Cooperstown.

According to a statement from the Hall regarding its board's decision, "After extensive discussion, a vote was taken in which the Board ratified the resolution that was passed on February 4, 1991, known today as Rule 3(E) in the BBWAA's election rules. As such, anyone deemed permanently ineligible by Major League Baseball, including Pete Rose, may not be considered for election to the Baseball Hall of Fame."

Last season amidst much ado, Rose’s number 14 was officially retired by the Reds and he was inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame.

He said then that it was the high point of his career and that making the Reds Hall of Fame was more meaningful to him than being inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown.