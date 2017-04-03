Unfortunately, it won’t be just confetti falling from the skies at this year's Findlay Market Opening Day Parade: We have showers in the forecast for much of the day.
Rain should arrive in the Tri-State around 8 a.m. Off-and-on rain showers are expected to move into downtown Cincinnati by 9 a.m.
Rain showers will continue through the parade, but at least it will be mild. Temperatures will begin in the low 50s by 9 a.m. Noontime temperatures will reach the upper 50s to near 60.
If there’s more of a widespread rain by noon, temperatures may be a couple of degrees cooler. Rain is expected to taper off around 2 p.m.
Your game time forecast is looking a little better than the parade forecast. Showers and a few isolated thunderstorms are still expected during the game, but they will be more scattered than widespread. Most of the game should remain dry, but periodically, a few showers and storms may roll through.