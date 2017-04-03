Unfortunately, it won’t be just confetti falling from the skies at this year's Findlay Market Opening Day Parade: We have showers in the forecast for much of the day.

Rain should arrive in the Tri-State around 8 a.m. Off-and-on rain showers are expected to move into downtown Cincinnati by 9 a.m.

Rain showers will continue through the parade, but at least it will be mild. Temperatures will begin in the low 50s by 9 a.m. Noontime temperatures will reach the upper 50s to near 60.

If there’s more of a widespread rain by noon, temperatures may be a couple of degrees cooler. Rain is expected to taper off around 2 p.m.

Your game time forecast is looking a little better than the parade forecast. Showers and a few isolated thunderstorms are still expected during the game, but they will be more scattered than widespread. Most of the game should remain dry, but periodically, a few showers and storms may roll through.

FROM THE VAULT: 4 inches of snow on Opening Day?!

Temperatures for first pitch at 4:10 p.m. will be in the mid- to upper 60s. By the last out, we’ll see them falling back to around 60.

So, don’t forget the umbrella and poncho for the parade and game!

Has rain ever ruined Opening Day?

Yes -- in 1966 and 1877, according to Baseball Almanac.

In '66, the opener was rained out three days in a row, so the Reds had to open on the road in Philadelphia. They played their first seven games in Philly and Pittsburgh (of which they lost six) and didn't play at home until April 22... losing that one to the Phillies 9-7.

It snowed 4 inches on Opening Day morning 1977, but the grounds crew cleared the field. The Reds beat the Padres that year 5-3.

WCPO.com's Greg Noble contributed to this report.