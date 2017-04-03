From the Vault: Four inches of snow on Reds Opening Day at Riverfront Stadium in 1977

CINCINNATI -- Cincinnati's hardly seen snow this winter. So imagine getting 4 inches of snow on Opening Day.

Crazy, right?

On Opening Day on April 6 in 1977, that was reality.

Reds fans lined up for the parade amid snow flurries; Reds jerseys were hidden under heavy winter coats.

When asked to chase down a float at the parade, WCPO sports anchor/director Jack Moran said "I don't know, Al, every moment my butt is running slower and slower."

WATCH vault video from the 1977 Opening Day Parade -- and hear Al and Jack's banter -- below:

Moran asked one parade-goer why he decided to leave the house and brave the cold. He responded "I don't know. I must not be in the right mindset."

Zambonis were brought to Riverfront Stadium to clean off the turf, according to reporter scripts in the WCPO archives. Having a turf field likely worked to the grounds crew's advantage that day.

Despite the tizzy of extra groundskeeping, the game started on time.

Ken Griffey Sr. got three hits that game, but he said some flaws in the game were absolutely due to the weather.

"I think if you take the cold weather -- it's always a problem," Ken Griffey said. "It's kinda rough to go out there and try to play when it's that cold. You get kind of stiff out there just sitting there, and then you have to force yourself to run and it's kind of hard to get started."

BELOW: What the players, coaches said about the game

The Reds pulled out a 5-3 win over the San Diego Padres. Cesar Geronimo smacked a homer in the fourth inning.

Since that time, Opening Days in Cincinnati have been plagued by heavy rain, wind and light snow -- but nothing like Riverfront Stadium in 1977.