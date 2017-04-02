Small earthquake reported in southeast Ohio

CINCINNATI -- A small earthquake struck southeastern Ohio just before 8 a.m. Sunday.

The U.S. Geological Survey reports the magnitude-3.0 earthquake was centered 9 miles southwest of Woodsfield, Ohio, which is in Monroe County.

There are thousands of such earthquakes around the world each year.

People and animals can sometimes feel an earthquake of that magnitude, but it rarely causes property damage. The Monroe County Sheriff's Department didn't get any immediate reports of problems Sunday morning.