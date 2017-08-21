Police: Judge shot outside Ohio courtroom; 1 suspect killed, 1 in custody

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio -- A judge and one suspect have been shot outside the Jefferson County, Ohio Courthouse in Steubenville Monday morning, the Journal-News reported.

The judge, identified by a Steubenville city official as Judge Joseph Bruzzese Jr., was reportedly ambushed and shot outside the courthouse, according to CNN affiliate WTOV-TV in Steubenville.

Bruzzese was transported by a medical helicopter to a hospital for treatment. The city official said Bruzzese was talking after the shooting and is believed to be in stable condition.

One suspect was shot and killed after a probation officer returned fire, the station reports. A second suspect was taken into custody.

WHIO and the Journal-News are media partners of WCPO - 9 On Your Side.