How much do you know about presidents from Ohio?

Eight past presidents have hailed from Ohio, but how much do you know about them?

Benjamin Harrison, born in North Bend, Ohio, was the 23rd president of the United States.

How many died in office? Which one lost the popular vote but won the presidency?

And who's the only man to have both taken the oath of office and given it?

Watch the video above to find out!

