The man accused of killing a Florence couple in July could face the death penalty, according to court documents.

The Commonwealth’s attorney filed a notice of intent Wednesday to seek the death penalty for Craig Pennington, who was charged with the murder of Robert Jones and Crystal Warner after they went missing on July 3.

Kentucky State Troopers found Jones’ body in August off of Interstate 64 in Clark County. Warner’s remains were found in November in Bath County.

Pennington had reportedly rented a cabin from the couple and was late on his rent.

Pennington is also charged with abusing a corpse and tampering with evidence.