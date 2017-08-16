Police cancel statewide Amber Alert for 3 missing boys from Indianapolis

Police said they were 'in extreme danger'

WCPO Staff
12:02 PM, Aug 16, 2017
12:59 PM, Aug 16, 2017

Photo provided by the Brownsburg police department.

INDIANAPOLIS -- Police canceled an Amber Alert for three missing children from Indiana at 12:31 p.m. Wednesday.

The alert had been issued for 8-year-old Marcos Garcia, 5-year-old Christhian Garcia and 2-year-old Johnson Garcia. The boys were last seen Tuesday at 11:30 p.m. in Indianapolis. All three boys are Hispanic with brown eyes; Marcos has black hair and his two brothers have brown hair.

Brownsburg Police say the three boys are likely with their father, 25-year-old Christhian Garcia, a Hispanic male with brown eyes and brown hair.

