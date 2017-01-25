Driver in fatal Dearborn County crash was likely intoxicated, Indiana State Police say

MOORES HILL, Ind. -- A Dearborn County man tested as having twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system after he hit another driver nearly head-on Tuesday night, Indiana State Police said.

Rocky McMurray, 47, Aurora, was headed east on Sparta Pike when he crossed the centerline and hit Steven Ahaus, 48, Moores Hill, state police said.

The Dearborn County Coroner's Office pronounced Ahaus dead at the scene.

McMurray was taken to the Dearborn County Hospital, then to University of Cincinnati Hospital to be treated for internal injuries. A breath test at the scene showed he had more than twice the legal blood-alcohol content, state police said.

Once the investigation is finished, state police will turn it over to the Dearborn County Prosecutor's Office for possible criminal charges.