J.D. Vance, author of 'Hillbilly Elegy,' returning to Ohio and hopes to help
Dan Sewell | Associated Press
10:37 AM, Dec 25, 2016
Share Article
CINCINNATI (AP) -- After writing about the problems facing the people he grew up with, best-selling author J.D. Vance is going back to his home state of Ohio to help do something about it.
Vance's book, "Hillbilly Elegy," is about his life in the Rust Belt city of Middletown and also in rural Kentucky. The novel was among the year's most prominent nonfiction books, spending 20 weeks on the New York Times list.