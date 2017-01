CINCINNATI -- Reactions range from psyched to skeptical after Braxton Brewery and Graeter's Ice Cream announced their inventive collaboration, Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip Milk Stout.

Yes, that's a black raspberry chip-flavored beer.

DREAM COME TRUE ALERT: @graeters black raspberry chip + @BraxtonBrewCo milk stout?! All is right with the world. Feb. 3 is so far away @WCPO pic.twitter.com/matMrLJVb5 — Evan Millward (@EvanMillward) January 24, 2017

"Brewed with their proprietary Black Raspberry Puree and fresh cocoa nibs, we're serving this special beer in a special glass that you'll have to see for yourself!" Braxton Brewery wrote in an event page description.

The beer's release and tapping party is next Friday, Feb. 3, at 6 p.m. at Braxton Brewing Company in Covington.