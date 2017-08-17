Trump on Confederate monuments: Beauty is being taken out of our cities

City officials around the country have worked to remove several Confederate monuments after a counter protester, 32-year-old Heather Heyer, was killed Saturday during a white supremacist march in Charlottesville, Virginia. The march began as a protest over the removal of a Robert E. Lee statue in the city.
Trump's tweet comes hours after Franklin officials removed a Confederate plaque overnight. The Robert E. Lee plaque was removed sometime between midnight and 3 a.m. Thursday.
City of Franklin officials said Wednesday that the monument is in a public right of way for Dixie Highway, and therefore is a hazard that must be removed. Earlier that day, Franklin Township officials had said they would not remove the monument, but they later learned that the monument is actually in Franklin, the city, so it would not be theirs to remove.
So far, Confederate memorials have been removed in Baltimore and Gainesville, Florida. Four people were arrested in Durham, North Carolina after a Confederate Soldiers Monument was pulled down Monday.