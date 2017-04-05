For severe weather alerts to your smartphone or home phone, Storm Shield Alerts has you covered.

Named one of the best in the nation, Storm Shield is available on iTunes, Android, and via phone call to your home phone line with a phone call from WCPO's weather team.

Storm Shield App provides storm-based alerts for tornado, hurricane, flood, thunderstorm, winter storm seasons and other life-threatening events through voice and push notifications.

Storm Shield Phone Call Alerts provides storm-based alerts for tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings to your home phone or old flip phone.

"Storm-based or polygon alerts help reduce false alarms by alerting you to sever weather based on your exact location within a county," according to Storm Shield's developers. "Most other apps and source still use county-based alerts (meaning you'd get an alert even if your location in the county is not within the threatened area)."

Storm Shield is a product of The E.W. Scripps Company and has a meteorologist providing extra weather coverage through online videos, articles and social media.

Sign up for Storm Shield Phone Call Alerts