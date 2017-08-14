Police officer on Charlottesville crash: 'Hahahaha love this'
Police department investigating
Associated Press
9:56 AM, Aug 14, 2017
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts police department is investigating a Facebook comment by an officer who wrote "Hahahaha love this" in response to a story about a car crashing into counter-protesters at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing one person and injuring at least 19 others.
Springfield Police Commissioner John Barbieri says he received a complaint about the comment Sunday and opened an internal investigation.
Officer Conrad Lariviere wrote in response to the violence: "Hahahaha love this, maybe people shouldn't block road ways."