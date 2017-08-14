Police officer on Charlottesville crash: 'Hahahaha love this'

Police department investigating

Associated Press
9:56 AM, Aug 14, 2017
9:56 AM, Aug 14, 2017

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - AUGUST 12: Rescue workers move victims on stretchers after car plowed through a crowd of counter-demonstrators marching through the downtown shopping district August 12, 2017 in Charlottesville, Virginia. The car plowed through the crowed following the shutdown of the "Unite the Right" rally by police after white nationalists, neo-Nazis and members of the "alt-right" and counter-protesters clashed near Lee Park, where a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is slated to be removed.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Image copyright 2017 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — A Massachusetts police department is investigating a Facebook comment by an officer who wrote "Hahahaha love this" in response to a story about a car crashing into counter-protesters at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, killing one person and injuring at least 19 others.

Springfield Police Commissioner John Barbieri says he received a complaint about the comment Sunday and opened an internal investigation.

Officer Conrad Lariviere wrote in response to the violence: "Hahahaha love this, maybe people shouldn't block road ways."

PHOTOS: Chaos in Charlottesville as white supremacist rally

In a Facebook interview with Masslive.com, Lariviere says he's a "good man who made a stupid comment."

Democratic Mayor Domenic Sarno says: "There is no place for this in our society, let alone from a Springfield Police Officer."

James Alex Fields Jr., 20, of Maumee, Ohio, is charged with second-degree murder in the attack. He grew up in Northern Kentucky. 

RELATED: Former NKY classmate said attack suspect 'would proclaim himself as a Nazi'

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top