PHOTOS: Women's March on Washington through the lens of WCPO photographer Emily Maxwell

WASHINGTON D.C. -- Millions flooded Washington D.C. Saturday for the Women's March on Washington.

WCPO's Emily Maxwell captured some moments from the historic event.

The crowd was so large that subway trains were packed and internet connection was poor in some areas.

Click here or click the image below to view the whole gallery.

In conjunction with the March on Washington, thousands of people gathered Saturday at a rally and march at Washington Park in Cincinnati in support of women's rights, civil rights and human rights.

MUST READ: Thousands attend Cincinnati Sister March in support of Women's March on Washington