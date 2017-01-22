PHOTOS: Women's March on Washington through the lens of WCPO photographer Emily Maxwell

Cloudy
HI: 60°
LO: 49°
HI: 50°
LO: 47°
HI: 48°
LO: 38°
Women's March on Washington through the lens of WCPO photographer Emily Maxwell.
WASHINGTON D.C. -- Millions flooded Washington D.C. Saturday for the Women's March on Washington.
WCPO's Emily Maxwell captured some moments from the historic event.
Trains on major delays in DC for #WomensMarch @WCPO pic.twitter.com/DviWvgtfUE— Emily Maxwell (@EmilyWCPO) January 21, 2017
Trains on major delays in DC for #WomensMarch @WCPO pic.twitter.com/DviWvgtfUE
The crowd was so large that subway trains were packed and internet connection was poor in some areas.
Finally have reception! Here's a scene from earlier. #WomensMarch @WCPO pic.twitter.com/w1ehxwL3j9— Emily Maxwell (@EmilyWCPO) January 21, 2017
Finally have reception! Here's a scene from earlier. #WomensMarch @WCPO pic.twitter.com/w1ehxwL3j9
Click here or click the image below to view the whole gallery.
In conjunction with the March on Washington, thousands of people gathered Saturday at a rally and march at Washington Park in Cincinnati in support of women's rights, civil rights and human rights.
MUST READ: Thousands attend Cincinnati Sister March in support of Women's March on Washington