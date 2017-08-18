James Fields: Charlottesville car attack suspect charged with 5 more felonies

Charlottesville police on Friday announced they have charged James Alex Fields, Jr. with five additional felony counts related to last week's "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, where he allegedly rammed his car into a crowd of counterprotesters, killing one person and injuring 19 others.

Fields has already been charged with second-degree murder, three counts of malicious wounding and failure to stop in an accident that resulted in death.

The five additional charges include two more counts of malicious wounding and three counts of aggravated malicious wounding, police said.