CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. -- The man who said he was beaten by white supremacists at Saturday’s rally in Charlottesville, Virginia is frustrated police have not yet issued an arrest warrant, his attorney said.

In the days following the rally, videos and photos surfaced online showing several white men attacking 20-year-old Deandre Harris in a parking garage.

Lee Merritt, Harris’ attorney, said police have “more than enough evidence” to issue an arrest warrant.

WARNING: The below video contains graphic images and language.

Fight broke out. Nazis beat black kid w/sticks at end. I kick one in back 2 help & he runs after me. Kid is safe but bloody #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/kr11a8zQ0K — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) August 12, 2017

Sgt. J. Via, with the Charlottesville Police Department, said Tuesday afternoon former Mason High School student Dan Borden is considered a person of interest but has not been charged.

Police told WCPO on Wednesday they would release updates, but they have not released any additional information in the last 24 hours.

Harris told WRAL in Raleigh, North Carolina that doctors used eight staples to seal his head together. He also broke his wrist, chipped a tooth and had a busted lip.

"I'm on my knees just getting beat with poles and signs and being kicked and hit," he said. "It's crazy."

Harris’ attorney, Lee Merritt, said he will file a civil personal injury lawsuit on behalf of Harris against Borden and others involved in the attack. The others will be listed as John Doe until police identify them, Merritt said.

"Our No. 1 goal is to identify all of the people involved in Mr. Harris's attack," Merritt said.

The 20-year-old works in Charlottesville as an instructional aid for elementary special education kids, Merritt said, and he has no criminal history.

Harris is physically “on the mend,” Merritt said, but he is still struggling with other issues.

“Mentally it is still a really taxing time for him. He's receiving online threats,” Merritt said.

Merritt said Harris is looking forward to starting physical therapy and recovering, and he has undergone additional testing for his head injury.