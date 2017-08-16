Days after Charlottesville car attack, President Trump retweets, deletes image of train hitting man

Just days after a car attack killed a woman in Virginia, President Donald Trump blasted out an image to his 35 million followers showing a train hitting a man.
The president was "in the middle of his usual tweetstorm" Tuesday morning, the Washington Post reported, when he retweeted the image. It had the logo of CNN over the man's face and the caption "Fake news can't stop the Trump train." Trump has framed the cable news network as one of his major "enemies."
He quickly removed the retweet, but not before journalists captured screenshots:
Trump RT'd this pic showing a CNN journalist hit by a train days after a white nationalist ran his car into activists, killed Heather Heyer. pic.twitter.com/tWjdoE70AS
It wasn't the first time the president tweeted an image of violence against CNN: Earlier this summer, he posted a 28-second video of a WWE broadcast edited to show Trump beating up a man with a CNN logo on his face.
Trump blamed "many sides" for Saturday's violence and chaos in Charlottesville, Virginia, where white supremacists gathered for a rally. But he didn't explicitly call out the extremist groups until Monday. Kenneth Frazier of Merck, one of America's most prominent black CEOs, quit Trump's manufacturing council over that delay.