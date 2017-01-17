Bill O'Reilly to interview Donald Trump before Super Bowl 51

Just two weeks after his inauguration, Donald Trump will participate in a televised interview with Fox News' Bill O'Reilly during the pregame show of Super Bowl 51 on Feb. 5.

O'Reilly announced on his website that the interview is scheduled to air at 4 p.m. Eastern on Fox, roughly two hours before kickoff. The interview could be one of Trump's first after taking the oath of office.

Trump has made a number of appearances on O'Reilly's primetime show "The O'Reilly Factor."

The presidential Super Bowl interview is a tradition Barack Obama started during his first term. O'Reilly participated in two such interviews. O'Reilly interviewed Obama before the 2011 and 2014 Super Bowls.

The interviews with Obama tended to be lighter, with the president offering a prediction on the upcoming game. Obama even joined in a pregame beer before the 2015 Super Bowl.