Authorities: Threat over at Warren County Career Center

LEBANON, Ohio -- Students are safe and the scene is secure after a man shot and killed himself outside the Warren County Career Center, the Journal-News reports.

Warren County Sheriff’s Office Lt. John Faine said the man was a 20-year-old student. He said a school resource officer discovered the man's body in the school's parking lot.

“Immediately he was outside in the parking lot and found a student who had apparently a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” Faine said. “We don’t have reason to believe that anyone else was or is in danger.”

The school was placed on lockdown just before 2 p.m. The lockdown has since been lifted.

The coroner is expected to perform an autopsy.

The Warren County Coroner’s Office told the Journal-News a note was found in the man's car, which was located in the rear parking lot of the building.

Peg Allen, spokesperson for the school, said the school was notified of the incident and took action immediately.

“We received a report of an incident in the parking lot,” Allen said. “We immediately called for a lockdown of the building.”

Faine said someone at the school hit the school emergency button to alert emergency personnel.

“It prompts a countywide law enforcement and EMS personnel response,” Faine said.

Allen said the students at the school practice lock down procedures regularly.

“We do lockdown drills regularly, several times a year,” Allen said.

The Journal-News contributed to this report.