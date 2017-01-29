PD: Middletown woman dies after single-vehicle crash

FRANKLIN, Ohio -- A Middletown woman died Saturday after she crashed her car into a tree in Warren County, police said.

Carolyn Robinson, 57, was driving north on Union Road at about 2 p.m. when she traveled off the roadway, sideswiped a tree and struck another tree, Ohio State Highway Patrol officials said.

Police said Robinson was transported to Atrium Medical Center where she later died from her injuries.

Robinson was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash and alcohol may be a factor, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.