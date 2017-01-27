Anti-Muslim fliers target Mason family

MASON, Ohio -- Neighbors on a street in Mason woke up Thursday to find a disturbing message taped to their doors and stuffed inside their mailboxes.

Neighborhood Terrorist Warning, it read. We have someone linked to terrorism living in our neighborhood.

They don’t, said Christy Matu, who received the flier. They have an ordinary neighborhood full of ordinary families -- including one family that happens to be Muslim. The flier included a picture of a member of that family as well as a map pointing out their address.

“I think it’s incredibly stupid," Matu said. "Just because someone thinks or looks or wears a certain thing, you shouldn’t be punished for it."

Although the person who left the fliers on Matu’s street did not commit a crime, Assistant Police Chief Paul Lindenschmidt said that he and other officers were monitoring the situation closely in case the neighborhood becomes the target of further harassment.

"We’ve made our officers aware of the situation and asked them to provide a little bit of extra patrol in the area," he said.