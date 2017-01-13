Loveland man convicted of felonious assault, child endangering

LEBANON, Ohio -- A Loveland man was convicted of felonious assault and child endangering Thursday for throwing his 3-week-old son, police said.

Police said Christopher Evans, 25, was home alone with his son on Oct. 18, 2015 when the baby started crying. Evans forcefully bounced the baby to get him to stop crying, and he threw the child onto a changing table, causing the 3-week-old to hit his head.

The baby suffered facial swelling and bruising and then became limp and unresponsive, police said. The child sustained subdural and subarachnoid hemorrhages, contusions to the brain, shearing injury to the blood vessels within the brain, retinal hemorrhages and multiple fractures to his legs.

Evans will be sentenced in Warren County at a later date.