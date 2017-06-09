Suspected I-75 shooter pleads not guilty to murder, kidnapping

LEBANON, Ohio -- After a lengthy delay, the trial for Terry Forman, who is accused of kidnapping and shooting his ex-girlfriend, began Thursday.

In Warren County, the Journal-News reported, prosecutors began presenting opening statements and evidence Thursday in Forman’s trial after three days of jury selection.

Froman, 41, pleaded not guilty to aggravated murder and kidnapping charges in September 2014 after authorities said that he kidnapped, shot and killed his girlfriend Kim Thomas as well as her 17-year-old son.

According to the Journal-News, David Fornshell said in his opening statement Froman told Thomas' co-workers days before the shooting, "I am going to make sure she loses everything at all costs."

Defense attorney Perry Ancona told the jury that Froman does not deny killing Thomas, but that he is remorseful.

“We are not contesting that he caused the death of Ms. Thomas,” Ancona told the jury before opening statements. “But evidence is going to show mitigating factors in the case”

Froman has awaited trial in the Warren County Jail for nearly two years. He may face the death penalty if convicted of capital murder.

