Defense plans to seek third mistrial for father accused in connection to son's scalding death

LEBANON, Ohio -- Defense attorney Frank Schiavone III said Monday he planned to seek a third mistrial for Robert Ritchie, a Franklin man charged with child endangering and involuntary manslaughter in connection to his 4-year-old son’s scalding death.
Ritchie’s wife, Anna Ritchie, was convicted of murder in September 2016 for holding her stepson, Austin Cooper, in a boiling hot bathtub until his skin began to peel.
According to prosecutors, Anna Ritchie did not treat Cooper’s wounds but merely dressed him in footie pajamas so he would not bleed on the furniture. The boy died overnight of hemorrhagic shock.