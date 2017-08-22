Lebanon man crushed to death on the job at Walther Engineering and Manufacturing Company

Areal Flood Advisory issued August 22 at 4:55PM EDT expiring August 22 at 8:15PM EDT in effect for: Lewis, Mason
The victim was 28-year-old Douglas Mescher, according to the Warren County Coroner’s Office. Mescher was a subcontractor at Walther, which makes vehicle parts, officials said.
An investigator with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration was on scene.
OSHA discovered several serious violations at Walther in 2010, WHIO reported. The company was issued nine penalties related to how employees handled materials and general requirements for all machines.
A Walther official said the company would make no comment about Mescher's death.