Top journalist and anchor Kristyn Hartman joins WCPO 9 On Your Side

CINCINNATI -- Award-winning journalist Kristyn Hartman joins the anchor team of Tanya O’Rourke, Craig McKee, Ryan Houston, Chief Meteorologist Steve Raleigh and Sports Director John Popovich on 9 On Your Side early evening newscasts.

Hartman joins the station from WBNS, the top-rated station in Columbus, where she has anchored the early evening and late newscasts for the past five years. While at WBNS, she has won multiple awards including an RTDNA Regional Edward R. Murrow Award, four Ohio Valley NATAS EMMY® Awards and two Ohio Associated Press Awards.

“Kristyn is a person of great character and strength,” said 9 On Your Side News Director Chip Mahaney. “She is regarded by colleagues past and present as a terrific work partner and newsroom leader; she will fit right in with the talented, passionate and innovative colleagues at 9 On Your Side.”

Hartman is a Chicago-area native, and her career experience includes several years working in Chicago as an anchor/reporter at the CBS station WBBM. She’s held anchor/reporter positions in Charlotte, North Carolina, where she was named “Best Anchor” by Charlotte Magazine readers and “Best Reporter” by Creative Loafing readers. Her career also included reporting at KTVK in Phoenix and anchor/reporting positions in Peoria, Illinois and Joplin, Missouri.

“What an opportunity I have to work with a great group of journalists in a state I love and have called home for the past five years,” said Hartman. “Cincinnati is new to me so I look forward to getting to know the people and places that make up the Queen City. I welcome the chance to say hello to all the new people I’ll meet.”

Hartman is a graduate of Northwestern University. She is a breast cancer survivor and enjoys telling stories that educate. As a big “boys of summer” fan, she is very excited about again living in a city with professional baseball. She considers herself a foodie and looks forward to experiencing restaurants and dishes unique to Cincinnati.

As previously announced, Carol Williams retires at the end of February after 30 years anchoring and reporting at 9 On Your Side.

Kristin joins the anchor team mid-April. The anchor line-up will be as follows:

4-5 p.m. “The Now Cincinnati” with Tanya O’Rourke and Ryan Houston

5-6 p.m. “9 On Your Side at 5” and “9 On Your Side at 5:30” with Kristyn Hartman and Craig McKee

6-6:30 p.m. “9 On Your Side at 6” with Tanya O’Rourke and Craig McKee

7-7:30 p.m. “9 On Your Side at 7” with Kristyn Hartman

11-11:30 p.m. “9 On Your Side at 11” with Tanya O’Rourke and Craig McKee

