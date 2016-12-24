Staff photographer's top 9 photos of 2016

Reporter Lucy May and I spent a day in the life of Ethan Kadish -- the Loveland teen who was struck by lightning while attending a summer camp in 2013. We have been covering his recovery since his initial injury and were able to spend a full day with Ethan from the time he woke up until he went to bed that evening. It was eye-opening to see how much his family's life has changed and how they've adapted to their new daily routine. For the full story visit http://bit.ly/292kT7a.