Mason Bushelman, Beechwood High School freshman, dies following seizure

FORT MITCHELL, Ky. – If there was one thing to know about 16-year-old Mason Bushelman, his family says it's that he had a huge heart and a contagious smile.

"He would do anything and everything for everyone he met," his sister, Morgan, told WCPO on Friday.

The Beechwood High community is mourning the popular freshman – a football player and a friend to all. Mason died Thursday night from complications of a seizure.

Family and frtends say Mason loved being a part of the Beechwood community and the community loved him.

"He was the star of the show wherever he went," said another sister, Maggie. "He just always wanted to have fun and have a good time and be a part of everything."

Mason would always be the one motivating others, though he was fighting a battle of his own. He struggled with Dravet Syndrome, a rare, severe form of epilepsy.

Maggie said she and their mom, retired judge Lisa Osborne Bushelman, are epileptic, too.

"A catastrophic seizure disorder that includes a gene mutation that both me and my mom have as well, and we also are epileptic - just not as severe as Mason was," Maggie said.

Mason's family said he would have a hours-long seizure about once a month, but he functioned at a high level. He played football with only minor accommodations. Coaches would limit his contact in practice, but he never missed practice and did all the weight training.

One of Mason's teachers, Tracy Barth, said he was so supportive to everyone. Mason stood on the sidelines at the Beechwood varsity's state championship game and led the cheering section.

"On our way back from trips he would make us sing the Beechwood fight song every time we hit Beechwood Road," Barth said.

Earlier this week -- at a vigil on the Beechwood football field - loved ones sang the fight song Mason loved so much.

There will be another vigil at 7 p.m. Friday on the football field.

"He would just want everyone to be happy and wouldn't want anybody to be down about his death," said Mason's student mentor, Daniel Mescher.