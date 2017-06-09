Northern Kentucky Pride adds parade to weekend lineup in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. -- Northern Kentucky's first-ever pride parade is coming to Covington Landing at 1 p.m. Sunday.

It will travel down Madison Avenue and Seventh Street, where emcee Sarah Jessica Darker and the NKY Pride Parade judges will be stationed. The parade will continue through Covington and end in Goebel Park, kicking off NKY PrideFest -- a family-friendly “party in the park” celebrating the spirit of the Northern Kentucky's gay and lesbian community.

“In a place like Kentucky, pride events are more important than ever,” said Bonnie Meyer, co-chair of NKY Pride and president of NKY Fairness. “Though we often see anti-LGBTQA legislation proposed in our Kentucky legislature, we know there are allies throughout the Commonwealth who support LGBTQA equity and are ready to join the fight. The NKY Pride Parade will allow participants to see these allies in action as we showcase the combination of government, faith, non-profit, corporate, and community partners who are dedicated to supporting our cause.”

This year’s judges include Covington Mayor Joe Meyer, Kentucky State Representative Arnold Simpson, Rev. Peter D’Angio from Trinity Episcopal Church, local business owner Amy Mobley and local activist Paula Ison.

Other events planned for NKY Pride 2017 included an Interfaith Pride Service on Thursday night; LGBTQ 101 Community Training on Friday, June 9 from 3-5 p.m. at the Hellman Building; “Queergo,” an adult LGBTQ-themed scavenger hunt around Covington on Friday, June 9 from 7–11 p.m.; and Pride Night at the Cincinnati Observatory on Saturday, June 10 from 9-11 p.m. There will also be an official NKY Pride Afterparty at Hotel Covington on June 11 at 5 p.m.

“This is only the beginning of our efforts. In the months after NKY Pride, we will work with these same partners in hopes of seeing additional cities in Northern Kentucky pass fairness ordinances that protect LGBTQA individuals from employment, housing, and accommodation discrimination,” said Meyer.

NKY Pride 2017 “Y'all Means All” is presented by U.S. Bank, with support of Celanese, Toyota, Northern Kentucky University, Trinity Episcopal Church, Fairness Campaign, Renaissance Covington, Center for Great Neighborhoods, and Hotel Covington.

For more details, visit the Northern Kentucky Pride website here.