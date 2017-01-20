Covington man pleads guilty to ex-wife's murder

COVINGTON, Ky. -- A man who police said turned himself in after the death of his wife last summer pleaded guilty this week.

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorneys Casey Burns and Corey Plybon have recommended a 30-year sentence for Timothy Rigg, 61, on the charge of murder.

Rigg walked into the Covington Police Department June 13, 2016 and told a detective that he found his ex-wife, Shelagh Goodridge, dead the day before and that he remembered punching her the day before, but then blacked out.

Au autopsy revealed that Goodridge had been beaten and strangled.

Rigg is due to be sentenced Feb. 20. He must serve at least 20 years in prison.