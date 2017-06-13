North Korea has released Otto Warmbier, a 22-year-old college student from Wyoming, Ohio, according to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Warmbier was medically evacuated Tuesday from the reclusive country in a coma that began shortly after his trial in March 2016, his parents told reporters in a prepared statement. He is scheduled to arrive in Cincinnati by Tuesday evening, flying from an American military base in Sapporo, Japan.

"We learned of (his coma) only one week ago," the family's statement said. "We want the world to know how we and our son have been brutalized and terrorized by the pariah regime in North Korea. We are so grateful that he will finally be with people who love him."

The Washington Post initially reported a North Korean account of Warmbier's condition that claimed his family was told that Warmbier came down with botulism soon after his hourlong trial and that he never woke up after being given a sleeping pill. The article noted there was no way of knowing yet whether the North Korean version of events was accurate.

Warmbier was arrested early in 2016 while visiting the country with a tour group and sentenced in March 2016 to 15 years of hard labor after being accused of stealing a sign at a hotel in Pyongyang, the capital.

We're all so glad to hear that Otto Warmbier is coming home &will soon be reunited with his family in OH. We pray for his safety & wellbeing — John Kasich (@JohnKasich) June 13, 2017

Warmbier would have graduated in May from the University of Virginia had he not been detained. University President Teresa A. Sullivan expressed the school's relief with an official statement Tuesday.

“While the entire University of Virginia community is relieved to learn of Otto’s release from North Korea, we are deeply concerned and saddened to learn from his family that he is in a coma. The last 17 months have been an extremely difficult and emotionally trying time for the Warmbier family. The UVA family will continue to keep the Warmbiers in our thoughts and prayers as Otto returns to the United States and his home where he will receive the care and support of those who love him.”

Tillerson said in a statement that the State Department secured Warmbier’s release at the direction of President Donald Trump. Tillerson said the State Department continues discussing three other detained Americans with North Korea.

RELATED: One year later, little is known of Otto Warmbier's circumstances in North Korea

Trump was informed early last week of Warmbier's medical condition and immediately ordered his medical evacuation, The Washington Post reports, citing "people with knowledge of the process." State Department officials and doctors traveled to Pyongyang on a military medical plane to bring Warmbier out and then accompany him from Japan to Cincinnati.

The announcement comes the same day that former NBA player Dennis Rodman is paying a return visit to North Korea.

RELATED: Did Dennis Rodman rescue Tri-State man jailed in North Korea?

Warmbier is a Wyoming High School graduate. His father, Fred, owns a company with locations in Hamilton and Evendale. In January, the family declined to comment on the situation with WCPO.