Man raised gun toward officers before they shot him, police say

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Police said a man refused to drop a handgun before two officers fatally shot him Sunday night.

Police Officer Nick Hornback and Police Officer Brandon Musgrove were sent to John McLaughlin's Twincrest Court home at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday after the Hamilton County Communications Center received two 911 calls about a domestic dispute there, police said Tuesday.

One of the calls came from a woman, and the second came from McLaughlin.

When the officers arrived, they found two women outside the home gathering personal belongings in the front yard. One of the women lived there and was married to McLaughlin.

Hornback and Musgrove spoke with McLaughlin for about 20 minutes in an attempt to resolve the dispute and allow McLaughlin's wife to retrieve her belongings, according to police.

Authorities said McLaughlin "was cooperative, but visibly distraught throughout the process." He became more distraught and sat down with his head in his hands. Then, he unexpectedly produced a concealed handgun. The officers told McLaughlin repeatedly to put it down, but he didn't "and instead began to stand and raised the gun in the direction of the officers," police said.

The two officers fired a total of seven shots at McLaughlin, striking him several times. McLaughlin died from his injuries. No one else was hurt.

Hornback and Musgrove have been put on paid administrative leave until the investigation is complete. Once the investigation is done, the results will be reviewed by the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office.

