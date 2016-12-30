PD: Norwood officer hit by car near Rookwood Commons and Pavilion

WCPO Staff
4:32 PM, Dec 30, 2016
CINCINNATI -- A driver hit a Norwood police officer Friday while he was directing traffic near Rookwood Commons and Pavilion, according to Norwood Police Department.

The crash occurred around 3:35 p.m. Friday near the shopping center’s Madison Road entrance, Norwood police said.

The officer sustained a leg injury and was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The crash is under investigation.

