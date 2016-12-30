PD: Norwood officer hit by car near Rookwood Commons and Pavilion

Clear
CINCINNATI -- A driver hit a Norwood police officer Friday while he was directing traffic near Rookwood Commons and Pavilion, according to Norwood Police Department.
The crash occurred around 3:35 p.m. Friday near the shopping center’s Madison Road entrance, Norwood police said.
The officer sustained a leg injury and was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
An NPD Officer was struck by a car while directing traffic outside of Rookwood Pavilion on Madison Rd. Injuries are not life threatening
The crash is under investigation.
WCPO will update this story as more information becomes available.