Slow but steady, payments going out to August flood victims

NORWOOD, Ohio -- For some in communities like Norwood that were hit by flooding in August, the money has started to trickle in.

Lance Alexander said he had about 15 inches of raw sewage backup into his home. While they lost items like books, old toys and mementos from their wedding, there's no noticeable damage four months later. And now they've received the money from the Metropolitan Sewer District.

"It was definitely a relief," Alexander said.

The sewer district received more than 1,000 claims. They've paid out 141 so far.

"We are slowly but very steadily working through the claims," Deb Leonard of MSD said.

Officials expect to get another 1,000 claims from the storm before the two-year time limit is up. Leonard said the current wait time for those making claims is 60+ days, but earlier claims took longer because officials weren't prepared to handle so many.

"This was a catastrophic rain event, and we got more claims for this event than we've ever had in the history of our sewer backup program," Leonard said.

How quickly a claim is processed depends in part on the amount of damage and how well it's documented.

Anyone unhappy with their claim amount can challenge it in court.

"We understand people are frustrated by the amount of time it takes, but it's a complex process," Leonard said.