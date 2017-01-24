NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio – A man shot and killed his former girlfriend after she pulled a gun on him Tuesday morning, police say.

Alan Carter came to a house in the 7100 block of Salmar Court to meet Briana Ware and exchange some clothes for their child, according to police.

They were carrying clothes between a car and a house when Ware pulled out a pistol. Carter, who has a concealed carry permit, then shot Ware in the chest, Chief Ryan Schrand said.

"They were actually making trips with the kid's clothing and a property item when suddenly he was startled by her in the doorway with the gun and he pulled out his and shot and fired," Schrand said.

Ware, 26, died after being transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Carter and Ware had friends at the scene. Carter's friend is believed to have called 911. Police are questioning them. The child was not present.

WCPO will update this story when more information is available.