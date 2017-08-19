GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- A truck driver overdosed on heroin while driving during rush hour Friday, causing his tractor-trailer to jackknife in the middle of I-74 when he lost consciousness, according to a news release from Green Township Police and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said that when Scott Kinmon’s tractor trailer rolled to a halt on the interstate, other motorists extracted him from his vehicle and began CPR. A 911 caller said he was unconscious and drooling when they found him.

Deputies and officers called to the scene were able to revive him with Narcan, at which point they transported him to Mercy West Hospital.

Kinmon, 28, stands charged with OVI, failure to maintain control of his vehicle and operation of a commercial motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance.

Kinmon isn't the first commercial driver accused of overdosing with the motor running this year. Another, Kristopher Phoenix, was arrested July 12 in Cleves after overdosing at a gas station. Police said another customer found him slumped on the floor, bleeding from his nose, and called authorities. Pain pills and heroin were discovered inside the truck.