FOREST PARK, Ohio -- Police and family members have asked for help locating a mother who vanished Saturday afternoon.

Laura Deal Williams, 34, is 5 feet 2 inches and 120 pounds, with strawberry blond hair and brown eyes. The left side of her nose is pierced, and she has a tattoo just below her neckline with the initials "ZRW" and a heart.

She may be in a gray 2008 Chevrolet Malibu with Ohio license plate HAX5709.

Police say they don't suspect foul play.

Her wallet and phone were found in a front yard in Montgomery County, Ohio, according to Forest Park Police Sgt. Jackie Dreyer.

Williams went out Saturday to buy swim trunks for the family, her husband Zebediah said. He said she sent him a text message at about 12:40 p.m., saying she was at Walmart and would see him soon.

He called police when his wife didn't respond to calls or return home after four to five hours.

Police reviewed Walmart surveillance video and didn't see her there between noon and 1 p.m. They've also been unable to ping her phone: Dreyer said the case didn't meet the required criteria.

"I sat here all night just kinda hoping she would walk through the door," he said during a tearful Facebook Live video Sunday morning.

"This is absolutely not like her."

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call Forest Park police at 513-595-5220.

Watch her husband's tearful plea for help (video contains some profanity):