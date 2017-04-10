FOREST PARK, Ohio – The coroner is on the scene at a home and construction company following a report of an industrial accident there Monday morning.

The accident occurred at SteelSummit, 11150 Southland Road, according to emergency scanner traffic.

SteelSummit provides steels for the automotive, HVAC and construction industries, as well as other manufacturers, according to its website.

WCPO will update this story when more information is available.