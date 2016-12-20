Jerome Kearns, member of Fairfield school board, dies
Assistant director of Job and Family Services
Michael D. Clark | Journal-News
2:38 PM, Dec 20, 2016
2:40 PM, Dec 20, 2016
Share Article
FAIRFIELD, Ohio - Jerome Kearns, a member of the Fairfield Board of Education and assistant director of Butler County Job and Family Services, died Tuesday, according to a school district spokesperson.
Kearns, 50, was a father of three.
An announcement sent to Fairfield Schools’ staffers and school families Tuesday morning said, in part:
“It is with deep sadness that we share the following news. Jerome Kearns, Vice President of the Fairfield Board of Education, passed away suddenly this morning.”
“Jerome was a fair man who always based his decisions as a board member on what was best for children in our schools. He had been on the board since 2008. He was a true friend of education; a deep thinker with a wry sense of humor who weighed all perspectives before sharing his opinion.”
“Knowing and working with Jerome made us all better educators, stewards and people. Please keep Jerome’s family and friends in your thoughts during this difficult time.”
Cause of death has not been released.
Under Ohio law, the remaining four members of the Fairfield school board will appoint a member to fill out his remaining term, which ends Dec. 31, 2019.