PD: Man ID'd in fatal Colerain Township crash

WCPO Staff
9:50 PM, Aug 19, 2017

A fatal crash closed Ronald Reagan Highway in both directions near Blue Rock Road Tuesday morning.

WCPO
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Police identified the man killed in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning, according to Colerain police.

Police said 45-year-old Sean A. Crouse, of Cincinnati, crashed his 2009 Dodge Ram pickup truck at about 2:15 a.m. on Ronald Reagan Highway.

The crash closed down all lanes of Interstate 275 in both directions as police worked to gather information.

