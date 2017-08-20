PD: Man ID'd in fatal Colerain Township crash

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Police identified the man killed in a single-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning, according to Colerain police.

Police said 45-year-old Sean A. Crouse, of Cincinnati, crashed his 2009 Dodge Ram pickup truck at about 2:15 a.m. on Ronald Reagan Highway.

The crash closed down all lanes of Interstate 275 in both directions as police worked to gather information.