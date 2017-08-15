PD: Fatal crash closes all lanes of Ronald Reagan Highway near I-275

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- A person has died while crashing a pickup truck on Ronald Reagan Highway between Blue Rock Road and Interstate 275, police said.

All lanes in both directions are closed as crews investigate.

Colerain Township Police said the burning, smoking vehicle was found in a wooded ditch off the eastbound-side of the highway at about 2:15 a.m. Tuesday.

No information about the victim was immediately available.

WCPO will update this story as more information becomes available.