Will Friday's temperature change make you sick?

CINCINNATI -- You may have noticed our temperatures are in the 60s Thursday -- and it's January. But we'll wake up to lows at 31 on Friday morning.

A look at the Thursday to Friday temperature changes in our region

Those big temperature drops, detailed in the map above, have many in the Tri-State concerned the fluctuating weather will make them sick.

Craig Davidson from Hamilton County Public Health said that is not the case.

"It's maybe just an old wives tale, but there's really no science behind that,” Davidson said.

Davidson said if you haven't yet, now is the perfect time to get a flu vaccination.

He also said although temperature change won’t necessarily make someone sick, it can affect people’s sinuses.

"The temperature change doesn't necessarily mean there's an infectious disease in play though,” Davidson said. “Allergies can be in play, the drier air causes people problems during the winter seasons as well."