This note a Muslim American got from his Cincinnati neighbor after Trump inauguration went viral

CINCINNATI -- Abubaker Amri said he and his neighbors don't interact much beyond a cordial "Hello," so the note someone left him Friday came as a surprise.

Amri has lived in the United States for nearly four decades. He owns Mount Olive Market on Short Vine and has a home in Westwood.

He came to America from Libya in 1978 for an education. He raised his family here -- "my daughter, she doesn't know any other place" -- and like many Muslim Americans, says he grew worried by President Donald Trump's rhetoric during the heat of a campaign.

"We don't know if he's just saying that ... or if it'll be true," Amri said.

So the day Trump was sworn into office, one of his neighbors in Westwood left this in his mailbox:

Dear Neighbors, Today begins a new stage for our country. No matter what happens, please know there are still a lot of people who will fight for your right to practice your religion, to continue your lives without discrimination. You are welcome in our neighborhood and if you need anything - please knock on our door.

"It's a lot," Amri said. "I mean, there's no way I could express my feelings when I got that note."

Amri's niece, who lives out of state, tweeted a photo of the note, which quickly went viral.

After the Trump inauguration, some neighbors left this letter on my uncle's door in Cincinnati, Ohio. pic.twitter.com/jnlXewv7ej — Hend Amry (@LibyaLiberty) January 21, 2017

Amri said he wasn't sure if his neighbors would want to be identified, though he knows who they are. And he said it's changed his mind a lot.

"This is the other side of America," Amri said. "This is the best, best, best experience."